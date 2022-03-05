Candle-making workshop in Monmouth County, NJ

Brighter Days Co. is offering candle-making workshops in their new studio space.

Diana is the owner and candle maker behind Brighter Days. She founded the business in 2016 right out of her apartment kitchen, which quickly expanded into the studio/warehouse she is in today.

As Diana popped up at different markets and craft shows, she found that there was a desire and demand for a fun new DIY experience.

Their candle-making workshops were first tested out at wineries and house parties, before opening up their workshops in Marlboro in March 2020. They now offer weekly workshops and a space for private parties.

Diana will lead you with detailed instructions and help you make your very own soy wax candle.

Each person gets to make two wooden wick soy candles, from start to finish. You get to pick your own fragrances from about 25-30 scent choices. Then you will build your wicks, measure, pour, and design your labels.

Whether you are going for a relaxing and fun workshop or looking to learn the skill of candle making, you can ask owner Diana and her staff whatever questions you have. Also BYOB is welcome and encouraged.

In their open workshops, they are able to seat 24 people and they can fill 32 seats for private parties. On average, they have about 12-18 people in each class.

They also sell their candles; they are all handmade and poured in NJ. They are vegan and non-toxic and made with 100% natural soy wax and fragrances that are free of harmful chemicals.

The workshop ticket costs $40, and Includes two 8 oz. hand-poured scented wooden wick soy candles that you will create. You can buy tickets HERE.

You can stop by Brighter Days Co. at 87 S Main St, Marlboro, NJ 07746, and follow along with them on Instagram.