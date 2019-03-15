Can bridesmaids be too involved in your wedding planning?

Morning show Producer Kristen and my event/podcast co-host Jessica Gibson hosted a special podcast about weddings on Friday.

Joined by our friends at House of Cupcakes, the conversation was all about bridesmaids...how much is too much? Who's really making decisions for the bachelorette party? The wedding celebration? Invitations? Newlywed Jessica and soon-to-be-married Kristen break it down for you.

