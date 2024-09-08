Buttermee Pancakes announces the opening of its second NJ location
Monmouth County, NJ is about to get a little sweeter.
After opening up a location on the Asbury Park Boardwalk earlier this summer, we will now have another Buttermee Pancakes shop in the Garden State!
If you’re unfamiliar with Buttermee, I definitely recommend checking them out.
They serve short stacks, full stacks, or brunch boxes of mini pancakes with all kinds of different flavors and toppings.
Does Buttermee Pancakes have a gluten-free option?
They certainly do! Buttermee has a vegan batter that has no gluten in the mixture.
I got to try them out when I was on the boardwalk a few weeks ago and to be honest: I’m still thinking about how good my stack was covered with Nutella and strawberries.
In addition to being delicious, they also are incredibly generous; 10% of all proceeds are donated to organizations that provide free mental health resources.
Are you sold on them yet? Good, because they announced exciting news over the weekend.
Buttermee Pancakes announced on their Instagram page that the new shop will be open for business on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Where will the new Butermee Pancakes be?
Buttermee will be on the first level of the Freehold Raceway Mall at 3710 US-9 Freehold, NJ. Don’t look for them in the food court, that’s on the second level.
Here’s what makes the news extra sweet: they’ll be giving away short stacks of buttermilk mini pancakes “ALL. FLIPPIN. DAY,” they said in the announcement.
Enjoy your pancakes, Freehold shoppers! I know I definitely will.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
