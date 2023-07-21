Bus seat belt kills little girl — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Unspeakable tragedy — girl dies on school bus

THURS Insta post (3) loading...

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Somerset) — A school bus aide has been charged with manslaughter after a 6-year-old girl was fatally strangled by a safety harness that tightened around her neck.

Officials say the monitor was on her phone instead of paying attention.

The girl was in a wheelchair riding to a summer program at a school in the Franklin Park section of Franklin Township Monday morning when the van she was riding inside hit several bumps in the roadway, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

⬛ The sad NJ connections to the Gilgo Beach serial killer case

NJ women, remains found near Gilgo Beach, NY (Suffolk County Police) NJ women, remains found near Gilgo Beach, NY (Suffolk County Police) loading...

The search for a missing New Jersey woman in 2010 was what led to the first of nearly a dozen gruesome discoveries on Long Island, collectively known as the Gilgo Beach homicides.

On July 14, law enforcement in New York announced murder charges against Rex Heuermann, an architect from Massapequa Park. He was seen being led to a police cruiser in video posted by New York Post.

Heuermann, a married father of two, so far has been accused in the killings of three women — out of at least nine women whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway on Long Island.

⬛ Another BIG lottery jackpot

New Jersey Lottery New Jersey Lottery loading...

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $720 million.

If someone picks all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball, the cash payout would be $369.6 million, before taxes.

⬛ NJ weather: One more round of storms, weekend looks terrific

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

An unsettled day, with another threat of heavy rain and flooding in play.

However, Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the payoff will be one of the best Summer weekends of the season.

⬛ NJ golf instructor accused of groping young woman during lesson

Paul Kaster (MCPO) golf instructor arrested Paul Kaster (MCPO) loading...

A 46-year-old golf instructor was busted for inappropriately touching a female student younger than 21, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Thursday.

Paul Kaster, of Red Bank, was charged with third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

How much you need to earn to be in each state's Top 1% This is how much you need to earn to be in the Top 1% of income owners in each state of these two states, including New Jersey, according to a study by SmartAsset. For the full list of states, see the study at SmartAsset

Look: A really nice community in a great South Jersey town

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.