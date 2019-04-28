Bruce Springsteen surprises film goers at Asbury Park festival

ASBURY PARK — Bruce Springsteen talked about his past during a question and answer session after a screening of a rare footage spanning 40 years his career.

"The Bruce Springsteen Archives" featured highlights from the Boss' career with rare and never before seen footage from 1974 through 2012. Springsteen joined Backstreets editor Chris Phillips and the film's producer Ton Zimny in a surprise appearance after the screening on the stage of the Paramount Theatre

Springsteen told the crowd that he had not seen a lot of the footage in the film and there's not a lot of it to choose from because the band was "superstitious" about being recorded.

"You either think you are more handsome than you actually are, or you think you sound better than you actually do,” he said according to Variety.

"It was fascinating to hear Bruce reflect on how important the Bottom Line shows in 1975 were to his career. He said that those 10 shows proved that he and the E Street Band were contenders, who now had to be great, and not just good," said Tom Cunningham, host of the Bruce Brunch on 105.7 The Hawk.

The phones of ticket holders were secured in bags during the session.

