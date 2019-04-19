2019 Asbury Park Music and Film Festival — Your Guide

The weekend we've all been waiting for is almost here! It's the 5th annual Asbury Park Music and Film Festival and this year is going to be the biggest yet!

The festival runs the weekend of Apr. 26-28 as films, live performances and panel discussions take over the "city where music lives." I'll be broadcasting my show LIVE Saturday and Sunday, Apr. 27 & 28, inside Convention Hall from 10am - 3pm Sat., and 10am - 2pm Sun. We'll be kicking off each day of the festival playing the hits and interviewing special guests as they stop by the big show.

Highlights this year include: An Evening with the Farrelly Brothers, the world premiere of Asbury Park: Riot. Redemption. Rock n' Roll . (narrated by yours truly), Gary U.S Bonds' Unusually Big Birthday Bash, the NJ premiere of Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?, The Bruce Springsteen Archives show, The Po' Boy Jam Tangiers Blues Band Featuring Danny Clinch, and of course so much more! Click here for a full schedule and to get your tickets.

To make sure you stay up to date, download our app and turn on alerts. We will be posting everything as it unfolds and sending out alerts to tune in when guests stop by. Get our latest traffic and weather on the app to help you plan your day, and send your photos from the festival to us.

Parking will be tough but luckily there will be a free trolley service running Saturday and Sunday thanks to the Long Branch Trolley Company. It will run Saturday 1:00 pm. to midnight and Sunday 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Look for select trolley stops at main venues and if you see it and need a ride you can flag it down and the driver will pick you up if it's safe to do so.

If all that wasn't enough to get you excited, the whole weekend is all for a good cause! Since the beginning this has always been about helping the under served children in Asbury Park by providing music education, instruments and social connection opportunities. Specifically, funds raised through the APMFF will support three programs including Hope Academy, The Hip Hop Institute, and the Asbury Park Summer Recreation Music Camp.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit APMFF.org. We can't wait to see you there!

From last year's Asbury Park Music and Film Festival: