Bruce Springsteen shirtless at shopping boutique in Manasquan, NJ

Once again a local retailer has been blessed by a visit from the Jersey Shore icon, Mr. Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce has always been a tremendous supporter of local businesses and charities through Monmouth and Ocean counties.

This time Bruce dropped in on the local Manasquan shop, Surf and Sun. This establishment offers beach essentials and unique surf styles. They are located at 580 East Main St.

Surf and Sun:

We are so happy to have you in our quaint little beach town and we hope we can help you make it your best vacation yet! Surf and Sun offers a variety of products, from beach essentials (beach chairs, towels, sunscreen) to apparel and accessories. Find the perfect knick-knacks to remember your trip to the Jersey Shore!

Check out the shirtless Bruce below:

Obviously, Bruce was in need of a shirt. Was he looking for a collared shirt, a T-shirt, or a muscle? I don't know but I'll give the guy some credit, he's pretty lean for being in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Bruce has never forgotten where he's come from. He has always been a great supporter of local venues, shops, and charities throughout the Jersey Shore. That's why Bruce is appreciated by so many, not only locally but worldwide.

If you are Bruce or if you are an average joe like me, let's continue to support each other here along the Jersey Shore.

P.S. Bruce has played at the legendary Convention Hall in Asbury Park many times... Who else? The list will surprise you...

The Absolute Best Ever Concerts That Have Taken Place At Convention Hall