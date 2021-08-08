Bruce Springsteen shirtless at shopping boutique in Manasquan, NJ

Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Once again a local retailer has been blessed by a visit from the Jersey Shore icon, Mr. Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce has always been a tremendous supporter of local businesses and charities through Monmouth and Ocean counties.

This time Bruce dropped in on the local Manasquan shop, Surf and Sun. This establishment offers beach essentials and unique surf styles. They are located at 580 East Main St.

Surf and Sun:

We are so happy to have you in our quaint little beach town and we hope we can help you make it your best vacation yet! Surf and Sun offers a variety of products, from beach essentials (beach chairs, towels, sunscreen) to apparel and accessories. Find the perfect knick-knacks to remember your trip to the Jersey Shore!

Check out the shirtless Bruce below:

Obviously, Bruce was in need of a shirt. Was he looking for a collared shirt, a T-shirt, or a muscle? I don't know but I'll give the guy some credit, he's pretty lean for being in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Bruce has never forgotten where he's come from. He has always been a great supporter of local venues, shops, and charities throughout the Jersey Shore. That's why Bruce is appreciated by so many, not only locally but worldwide.

If you are Bruce or if you are an average joe like me, let's continue to support each other here along the Jersey Shore.

P.S. Bruce has played at the legendary Convention Hall in Asbury Park many times... Who else? The list will surprise you...

The Absolute Best Ever Concerts That Have Taken Place At Convention Hall

The States Where People Live The Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try

Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, Jersey Shore, Manasquan
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top