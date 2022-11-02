Bruce Springsteen covers while you wait for the new album

Bruce Springsteen will be releasing an album of cover songs called "Only The Strong Survive" on Nov 11. It will feature "The Boss" covering such classics as the title track as well as "Nightshift", "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" written by Bob Gaudio and made famous by The Walker Brothers, and The Temptations "I Wish It Would Rain".

Of course, Bruce has been covering songs for years both on albums and in concert. In 2006 he released "We Shall Overcome" The Seeger Sessions, which was an all-covers album.

Who can forget those 15-minute versions of Gary US Bonds's "Quarter To Three" or The Contour's "Do You Love Me" performed live? When Bruce Springsteen covers a song, he makes it his own.

So while we wait for Bruce to release his new covers, here are some old ones to chew on in the meantime.

Santa Claus is Coming To Town — Since it's only November and many stores in New Jersey are already pushing holiday displays, what better way to start this off than with a Springsteen holiday classic written by J Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie. The song has been covered by over 200 artists including Bing Crosby, The Crystals, and Neil Diamond. Springsteen's version was recorded on December 12 `1975 at CW Post college in Brookville New York.

Jersey Girl - This classic was written and performed by Tom Waits for his 1980 album "Hearattack and Vine" Waits wrote it for his future wife Kathleen Brennen who had been living in New Jersey. Bruce changed some of the lyrics and release it in 1984 as the B side of "Cover Me" single.

War - This Temptations song was also recorded by Edwin Starr. In 1986, according to alphahistory.com.

"Bruce Springsteen covered War as a protest against the Reagan administration’s aggressive foreign policy in Central America. Initially played live, Springsteen’s version of War was released as a single and reached the US top 10".

"Devil with a Blue Dress On/ Good Golly Miss Molly" recorded as part of the "No Nukes Concert Album in 1980.

"Trapped" — Bruce's cover of the Jimmy Cliff song was part of the "We Are The World" album in 1985.

"Highway To Hell" — Bruce covered this Ac/Dc classic in 2014 while in Australia.

