E Street Nation, unite!

Bruce Springsteen’s new studio album titled, “Only The Strong Survive,” will be released by Columbia Records on Nov. 11.

The collection of 15 songs from some of the greatest soul artists features The Boss covering and singing gems from Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more, according to brucesprinsteen.net.

The 21st studio album from Springsteen will also feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, according to brucespringsteen.net.

A very happy, excited, and energetic Springsteen released a video where he is clad in all black, standing in front of one of his luxury vehicles with the rain gently falling in the background, talking about the inspiration behind “Only The Strong Survive.”

Watch the official music video for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” with a special introduction from Bruce below:

Springsteen said after his 20th studio album “Letter to You” was released in 2020, and amidst the continued COVID-19 lockdown, he went into his studio at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey to record music he hadn’t written but wanted to record.

Springsteen has not done something like this since "The Seeger Sessions," released in 2006.

The Boss found a theme he wanted to explore. He said he wanted to make a record centered around singing and around challenging his voice.

“Once I started on this project after listening to some of the things we cut, I thought my voice is badass. I’m 73 years old. I’m kicking ass. I’m a good ol’ man,” Springsteen said in his posted video.

The music that led to this epiphany was soul music, he said. Soul and gospel are some of the most beautiful music ever recorded, he added.

Springsteen wanted to revisit that music and put his own spin on those songs.

Photo Credit: Bruce Springsteen via You Tube

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the 60s and 70s? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker,” Springsteen said.

He said he was able to rediscover the power of his own voice through these songs and with the help of his team. “Only The Strong Survive” was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau.

Here's the "Only The Strong Survive" tracklist:

1. Only the Strong Survive

2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore

3. Nightshift

4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore

6. Turn Back the Hands of Time

7. When She Was My Girl

8. Hey, Western Union Man

9. I Wish It Would Rain

10. Don’t Play That Song

11. Any Other Way

12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore

13. 7 Rooms of Gloom

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

15. Someday We’ll Be Together

“I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it,” he said.

Fans can preorder the album on 2LP, CD, or digital here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com