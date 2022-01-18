Bridgewater, NJ mom of 4 dies of COVID weeks after giving birth

Thousands of dollars have already been raised for the family of a 37-year-old mother of four who died of COVID-19 complications just three weeks after delivering her youngest child.

Michelle Stani died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital on Wednesday without ever having held her newborn son, according to her obituary and a GoFundMe campaign arranged by her aunt.

Stani, who grew up in Franklin and was a Bridgewater resident, also is survived by a 19-year-old daughter, a 4-year-old and an 11-month-old.

Michelle Stani via GoFundMe, Tina Stani Michelle Stani via GoFundMe, Tina Stani loading...

The online fundraiser is aimed at covering her medical bills and to contribute toward childcare and education costs, according to organizer Tina Stani, with help from Jenn Peterson.

Omicron impact on COVID cases in NJ As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its third calendar year in New Jersey, some things have stayed true (hand-washing, advice to vaccinate) while others have evolved along with the latest variant (less monoclonal antibody treatments, new at-home anti-viral pills).

7 New Jersey candle scents we need

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.