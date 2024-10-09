Brick, NJ man admits to sick sex crimes involving young girls

🔴 Brick Township man pleads guilty to sexual assault

BRICK — An Ocean County man faces seven years in prison for sex crimes against two young girls who live out of state.

Prosecutors will ask a judge to impose that sentence on Christopher Budelman after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on Friday.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the 37-year-old Brick Township man coaxed two underage victims, ages 12 and 14, into engaging in sexual acts online.

One victim lived in Colorado and the other lived in Ohio.

Investigation finds disturbing videos

Prosecutors said Budelman was getting off an international flight at JFK International Airport when he was first arrested in October 2022.

Investigators had detected he used the Kik Messenger app to upload child sex abuse materials.

Budelman was taken to Ocean County Jail and released due to New Jersey bail reform laws, prosecutors said.

However, a search of his computer later found videos of the young girls engaging in sexual acts. Budelman had recorded them while he pleasured himself and then saved the videos to his desktop.

Budelman turned himself in to the Brick police on Dec. 20, 2022, and has been held in Ocean County Jail since then.

