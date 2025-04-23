Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

6ABC helicopter shot of Jones Road Wildfire 6ABC's helicopter captured the flames of the Jones Road Wildfire on April 22, 2025. (6ABC/reader submitted) loading...

🔥It is the second wildfire in New Jersey in the past 4 days

🔥Smoke can be smelled around Ocean County with ash falling in some areas

🔥The NJ Forest Fire Service is attacking the fire from the ground and air

BARNEGAT — A second wildfire in four days is burning in New Jersey, affecting major highways and the power grid.

The "Jones Road Wildfire" in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area spanning parts of the townships of Barnegat, Ocean and Lacey grew from just over a hundred acres early Tuesday afternoon to about 8,500 acres, or 13.3 square miles, by 10 p.m.

At 10 p.m., just 10% of the fire was considered under control.

At 6:30 p.m., officials mandated evacuations in the area of Route 9 in Lacey. Eventually, the fire threatened 1,320 structures, leading to evacuation orders affecting 3,000 people.

Reader submitted Reader submitted loading...

🔥 The fire remained out of control as it burned 13 square miles

🔥 Mandatory evacuations and highway closures

🔥 NJ 101.5 listeners send in photos

It looked like massive storm clouds, the kind to make you seek cover.

But the dark pillars that towered over Ocean County on Tuesday afternoon, and seen from miles away, were from an out-of-control wildfire that in a matter of hours grew from over a hundred acres to more than 13 square miles.

The Jones Road Wildfire, burning the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area spanning parts of the townships of Barnegat, Ocean and Lacey, forced the closure of Route 9 and the Garden State Parkway during the afternoon rush hour and forced 3,000 residents to evacuate and plunged 25,000 homes and businesses into the dark.

Congestion pricing sign, President Donald Trump Congestion pricing sign (AP Photo/Seth Wenig), President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) loading...

💲NY and the MTA have ignored two earlier "ultimatums" to end congestion pricing

💲Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatened federal highway funding

💲The program was first ordered to shut down in March

Twice this year, the Trump administration has given New York an ultimatum to end a toll on most drivers entering the busiest part of Manhattan -- and twice the state has ignored it.

On Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave the state another 30 days — until May 21 — to stop collecting the toll, or at least explain why they’re not breaking the law by continuing with the program after the government revoked its federal approval in February.

Duffy, in a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, warned the state risks losing federal funding and approvals for certain projects from the Federal Highway Administration if it fails to comply.

But Hochul, a Democrat, was unmoved.

“I repeat: congestion pricing is legal — and it’s working. Traffic is down, business is up and the cameras are staying on,” she said in a statement, referring to the system of traffic cameras used to assess the toll.

Lauren Blackburn, Response to the search for a missing person at Princeton University in Lake Carnegie 4/22/25 Lauren Blackburn (Princeton University), Response to the search for a missing person at Princeton University in Lake Carnegie 4/22/25 (6 ABC Action News) loading...

🚨 Lauren Blackburn was last seen Saturday at Firestone Library

🚨 Princeton U. Public Safety searched Lake Carnegie on Tuesday

🚨 Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Princeton U. Public Safety

PRINCETON — A search began after midnight Tuesday for a missing student in a lake at Princeton University.

Princeton University Public Safety said 23-year-old Lauren Blackburn was last seen near Firestone Library on Saturday around 6 p.m. wearing blue jeans with torn knees, a yellow t-shirt with a black, zippered hooded sweatshirt, and blue, flat bottom shoes.

Blackburn is described as 6 feet, 2 inches and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and a member of the Class of 2026.

A search of Lake Carnegie started after Blackburn's phone began pinging, according to 6 ABC Action News. Sonar units and drones from Hamilton were used in the search, according to their report. The may also be increased law enforcement activity on campus.

Screen shot of body cam footage showing NJ State Police troopers struggling with Armond Avitable Screen shot of body cam footage showing NJ State Police troopers struggling with Armond Avitable on Feb. 12, 2024. (NJ OAG) loading...

🚨 Armond Avitable fired a gun at his friend and his wife

🚨 Troopers caught Avitable along Routes 46 and 80

🚨 After a struggle with four troopers, Avitable stopped moving

KNOWLTON — Attorney General Matt Platkin released body cam video of the State Police's struggle to control a highly agitated and incoherent suspect after a fatal shooting on Feb. 12, 2024.

State officials have not announced any charges against any troopers.

Officials say Armond Anthony Avitable IV, 38, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, went on an unhinged shooting rampage at his friend's house, killing his friend's wife.

It all started when Avitable called his friend, Kevin Schilling, after being kicked out of his home, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Schilling drove 10 miles to pick up his friend. Once they returned to Schilling's house in the Columbia section of Knowlton, Avitable became "agitated and aggressive" and argued with the couple, according to the prosecutor.

The 17-minute footage released by Platkin showed four troopers struggling to hold a shirtless and heavily tattooed Avitable on the ground in a grassy area between Routes 46 and 80.

A raving mad Avitable thrashed around on the ground, pleading for troopers not to kill him, shouting that someone was out to get him, and to "think of his wife."

