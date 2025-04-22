Wildfire threatens homes, sends ash over Ocean County

🔥It is the second wildfire in New Jersey in the past 4 days

🔥Smoke can be smelled around Ocean County with ash falling in some areas

🔥The NJ Forest Fire Service is attacking the fire from the ground and air

BARNEGAT — A second wildfire in four days is burning in New Jersey.

Twelve structures are threatened by the "Jones Road Wildfire" in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat. The fire was first spotted Tuesday morning. It has burned 150 acres with none of the fire contained as of 1:30 p.m.

An evacuation was ordered for Wells Mill Road between Bryant Road and the Garden State Parkway in Ocean Township. The Ocean County Sheriff's Office warned of a closure of a possible closure of the Parkway in Waretown.

Smoke from Jones Road Wildfire as seen from Garden State Parkway tolls in Barnegat 4/22/25 Smoke from Jones Road Wildfire as seen from Garden State Parkway tolls in Barnegat 4/22/25 (NJ DOT) loading...

Firefighters have tackled the fire from the ground, building new containment lines and reinforcing existing ones. A backfiring operation is underway to burn fuel in advance of the main body of fire, according to the Forest Fire Service.

"Winds will pick up a bit this afternoon, blowing out of the south-southeast for the next few days. So that is the direction any smoky smell will travel," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

There are also reports of ash falling from the sky. The Ocean County Sheriff's Office said it is aware of a smoky smell and asked residents not to call.

Jones Wildfire in Ocean County as seen from Surf City 4/22/25 Jones Wildfire in Ocean County as seen from Surf City 4/22/25 (Chelsea Wilkinson) loading...

Map shows location of the Jones Wildfire in Barnegat 4/22/25 Map shows location of the Jones Wildfire in Barnegat 4/22/25 (NJ FFS) loading...

Two-pronged attack

The fire is being hit from the air with a FFS helicopter dropping 300 gallons of water and an air tanker capable for dropping 600 gallons for water.

As of 2 p.m., Route 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Route 72 and the Garden State Parkway was closed. Bryant Road is closed between Route 532 and Route 539. Jones Road is closed between Route 532 and Bryant Road.

"Danny's Wildfire" continues to burn in the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Vineland. It has burned 1,300 acres since Friday but has stalled at being 75% contained.

"The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has established strong control lines around three sides of the Danny’s Wildfire. A small creek bordering the fourth side of the fire poses a challenge in getting firefighting equipment to that area to limit the fire’s spread or to burn away fuels," a FFS spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5.

Chris Coleman contributed to this report

