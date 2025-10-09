If you haven’t heard of First Watch, you will. In 2023, they were named the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the nation. They are a breakfast joint that started in 1983 in California and now has well over 500 locations in 29 states.

Why The Name?

First Watch is a nautical term referring to the first work shift on a ship. First Watch locations are only open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., thus the name.

First Watch says they are the “leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available.”

What You’ll Love

They have a chef-driven menu that changes five times a year to highlight certain foods at their peak of freshness and flavor. Oh. And they love bacon. (Somewhere the hairs on Jim Gaffigan’s neck just stood up.) In fact, they’re known for their signature Million Dollar Bacon.

That’s hardwood-smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne, and a maple syrup drizzle. Right now, they’re offering a fall menu that includes things like a pumpkin pancake breakfast, described as a couple of cage-free eggs cooked any style, all-natural chicken apple sausage patties, and one of their signature spiced pumpkin pancakes. Or maybe a maple bacon croissant sandwich or some pumpkin spice donuts will do.

What’s New

First Watch is already in Brick, Cherry Hill, Eatontown, Marlton, Montvale, Morris Plains, Sewell, Sicklerville, and Union.

Now there’s a new location opening in Paramus at Bergen Town Center. It will be New Jersey’s 10th. An opening date hasn't yet been announced, but they’re hiring this month. If you’re interested, they want you to text BACON to 25000 to ask to be interviewed.

Why You’ll Want To Work There

First of all, you’ll never have to work evenings. Ever. Remember, their serving day ends at 2:30 p.m. Also, First Watch claims to have a YOU FIRST culture. According to their website:

“employees first and strive to make them happy. They are empowered with the independence to make decisions that will help provide an exceptional breakfast, brunch, or lunch experience for their customers. In fact, we like to say, we love our employees more than bacon. And that says a lot.”

If that sounds hyperbolic, you should know they were named the #1 Most Loved Workplace in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute last year. So maybe they’re onto something.