Boyfriend killed her twin daughter but NJ mom kept quiet for 3 years, cops say

PERTH AMBOY — A man is charged with murdering his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter while the girl's mother is accused of not alerting anyone about the killing for three years, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Monique Durham’s twin daughters were 2 years old at the time of the murder in 2019, Ciccone said.
According to the prosecutor, Chiles "engaged in conduct" in Perth Amboy that resulted in the death of one of his girlfriend's daughters. A statement from Ciccone did not include more specific information on what Chiles is accused of doing.
He is accused of then illegally disposing of the child's body.
Ciccone said that no friends or family had seen the victim for three years but no one reported her missing.
Then on Tuesday, July 26, the Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted the Edison police to conduct a wellness check. Investigators spoke with Durham and found that the one twin was missing, according to Ciccone.
Police then referred the matter to the county prosecutor's office for a joint investigation resulting in the arrest of both Chiles and Durham.
Durham is charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree theft. It was not clear whether the theft charge was related to the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death.
Chiles and Durham are both being held at Middlesex County jail pending a detention hearing, Ciccone said.
The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a request for more information.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
