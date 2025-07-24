When talented local New Jersey musicians get together to perform a solid tribute to a rock and roll icon, the result is one you must witness.

Ray Andersen is the brainchild behind the Bowie and Beyond Tribute

Ray Anedersen knows his way around rock and roll. Ray was the guitarist and back-up singer for Meatloaf, touring all over the world.

Ray has shared the stage with a who’s who of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame royalty, including Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and Eric Clapton, Matchbox Twenty, Dire Straits, Chuck Berry, and New Jersey legend Southside Johnny.

For over 25 years, Ray has also made and performed his original music for children as Mr. RAY.

It is all about the music

David Bowie is one of the most influential and highly regarded musicians of the 20th century. Bowie had five of his albums listed on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, and he also had an incredible seven of his single hits on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Four of his songs are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Top 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.

David Bowie, Mick Ronson (Photo by Jack Kay/Daily Express/Getty Images)/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

He had millions of fans who were drawn to his music and dramatic live performances. David Bowie was rock and roll.

Ray Andersen channels the music of David Bowie

Ray was moved by the incredible catalog that David Bowie has left us with. Since 2018, two years after David Bowie’s death, he had a vision of putting together a tremendous tribute that only he and the finest New Jersey musicians could assemble.

Jersey all-star band makes the music come to life

The musicians in the Bowie and Beyond tribute are all magnificent and have credentials that are lengthy and very impressive. They include:

Layonne Holmes is an incredible talent and lead singer. Layonne has song backup with a who’s who of Rock and Roll legends, including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Ben E King, and Southside Johnny. Layonne now sings back up with the incredible Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love.

Reagan Richards is one of the most powerful, talented singer/songwriters we have in New Jersey, who now shares a great deal of her time in Nashville with her collaborator Gordon Brown and their duo Williams Honor.

Arne Wendt is an incredibly talented keyboardist and lead singer for the group. Arne was the keyboard player and singer in The Big Band, which was my house band for my TV Variety Show and stage show. He has toured and worked with Jon Bon Jovi, written synths for artists including the great Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Debbie Harry.

Arne Wendt, Reagan Richards (Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for NY Botanical Expo)/(Photo by John W. Ferguson/Getty Images)/Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Ralph Notaro is on the electric guitars and lead vocals. Ralph has been a staple in Jersey rock and roll for many years. He has lent his talent to charities, including the incredible charity Holiday Express.

Dave Anthony is a drummer who has recorded and performed with Glen Burtnik, Jackie DeShannon, Patty Smyth, John Waite, and the Billy Joel Broadway musical Moving Out, just to name a few.

Tommy LaBella is one of New Jersey’s premier saxophone players. He was also on my TV Variety Show and stage show; he performed with Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny, Bobby Bandiera, Jon Bon Jovi, 10,000 Maniacs, The Rascals, Kenny Loggins, and more notable musicians.

Mike Doktorski is on bass and has been playing the Jersey music scene for a while. Mike is a writer and producer and has performed with many local legends.

Get to the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park

Check out the Bowie and Beyond Tribute on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. at the world-famous Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, a great, intimate place to see the show. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

Do not miss this all-star tribute to a rock and roll icon.