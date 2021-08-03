Nearly a dozen towns in Central New Jersey, including the New Brunswick and Piscataway campuses of Rutgers University, are being told to boil their water before drinking and cooking and limiting water use.

New Jersey American Water reports a "transmission water leak" on Possumtown Road in Piscataway. In a news release, the company said there is a "potential or actual threat" to water quality in the following towns:

Clark

Dunellen

Edison

Green Brook

Linden

Middlesex

Piscataway

Roselle

South Plainfield

Rutgers Police posted on Facebook that students on the Piscataway and New Brunswick campuses should boil their water as a precaution.

New Jersey American Water also recommends the following steps:

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory.

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water, most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

Use only water that has been boiled (and cooled) to treat minor injuries.

Use only water that has been boiled (and cooled) to treat minor injuries. Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

Upon boiling water for potable use, it is suggested that 2-3 gallons of boiled (and cooled) water be stored in the refrigerator in one gallon-containers for use in cooking, drinking, etc. Water can be stored in this manner for 2-3 days.

Pets should be provided with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled) in the manner indicated above.

New Jersey American Water did not say how long the boil water advisory will be in effect.

NJ towns and their nicknames

This spectacular Somerset County home is for sale