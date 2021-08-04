Keep boiling water in 9 Central NJ towns, utility says

Water pressure was restored to New Jersey American Water customers in nine communities in Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties but a boil water advisory remains in effect.

The water utility said the leak in a transmission line that closed down Possumtown Road in Piscataway has been isolated and repairs are underway.

As repairs are made, there may be some discoloration to the water. If this happens customers should run cold water out of the tap in the lowest part of their home for 3-5 minutes before boiling it for eating or drinking.

Sampling may take up to 48 hours to confirm that quality standards are being met before the boil water advisory is lifted.

Free bottled water is being distributed at these locations Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.:

495 Sidney Road, Piscataway

4000 Hadley Road, South Plainfield

100 New Market Road, Dunellen

Warinanco Park @ the Ice-Skating Center, 1 Park Dr, Roselle

136 Oak Ridge Road, Clark

