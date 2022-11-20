Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found.

Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.

Cureton reportedly stated that there were no signs of foul play and that his cause of death was under investigation.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for confirmation Sunday morning.

Héctor Zamorano reported missing

Zamorano went for a hike in the reservation around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, according to Mahwah police. He did not bring his cell phone.

Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said that Zamorano's wife, Maria Luceromena, contacted authorities around 12 hours after his disappearance.

Search teams used an ATV, a drone, and K9 units on Monday, Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice. The search expanded in size on Tuesday and included ariel units and the use of a boat along the Ramapo River.

However, the search was called off after two days. Their efforts turned up no evidence that Zamorano had been in the park, according to Jaffe.

Hiking to deal with stress

Luceromena told CBS New York last week that her husband frequently enjoyed hiking in the reservation.

Together, they came to the United States from Chile with their nine-year-old son around a year ago. She told News 12 New Jersey that they run a painting business.

However, they hadn't had a job in the weeks before his disappearance. To deal with the stress, Zamorano would go on hikes.

Luceromena called him a "perfect husband, a perfect father."

Includes previous reporting by Dan Alexander.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

