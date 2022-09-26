Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey.

Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.

Her body was found in the park's marina just after sunrise Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State police. An FDNY team recovered the body and pronounced the individual dead.

Multiple unnamed sources told Staten Island Live Mikson fell off a boat Wednesday night.

State Police Monday morning said the case remained under investigation and would not disclose additional details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

