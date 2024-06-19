Bodacious! NJ ShopRite is having an overnight ’80s-themed sale
OLD BRIDGE — Go back in time and save some money. Wouldn't that be ideal?
You've got the chance to do that this weekend ... sort of.
The ShopRite location on Schulmeister Rd. in Old Bridge, which opened its doors to the public on March 17, has announced an "overnight party" that'll be packed with 1980s nostalgia and '80s-related prices.
The "Neon Summer Overnight Sale" aims to get you in the door with more than 30 deals on shelf staples.
The 24-hour supermarket has scheduled the event for the early morning hours of Saturday, June 22. The sale and party will run from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Beyond the deals, which feature prices such as 80¢, $1.80, and $2.80, a live DJ will be on hand. Games and prizes are also on the agenda.
Shoppers are encouraged to wear '80s-themed attire while shopping. Shoppers who spend at least $25 will get a free reusable shopping bag.
Neon Summer deals
Below are some of the items for sale from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on June 22.
80¢ Oscar Meyer Lunchables
80¢ 7 oz. package of Bagel Bites
$1.80 Bowl & Basket french fries
$1.80 Bowl & Basket bacon
$1.80 Bowl & Basket whipped butter
$1.80 Bowl & Basket granulated sugar
$2.80 Corn muffins
$2.80 9.25 to 11.25 oz. bag of Doritos
$3.80 Bowl & Basket ring of cooked shrimp
The same ShopRite location hosted a "midnight madness" event on its first full weekend in late March.
There was a line out the front door by 12:30 a.m.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant