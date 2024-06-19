Bodacious! NJ ShopRite is having an overnight ’80s-themed sale

OLD BRIDGE — Go back in time and save some money. Wouldn't that be ideal?

You've got the chance to do that this weekend ... sort of.

The ShopRite location on Schulmeister Rd. in Old Bridge, which opened its doors to the public on March 17, has announced an "overnight party" that'll be packed with 1980s nostalgia and '80s-related prices.

The "Neon Summer Overnight Sale" aims to get you in the door with more than 30 deals on shelf staples.

The 24-hour supermarket has scheduled the event for the early morning hours of Saturday, June 22. The sale and party will run from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Beyond the deals, which feature prices such as 80¢, $1.80, and $2.80, a live DJ will be on hand. Games and prizes are also on the agenda.

Shoppers are encouraged to wear '80s-themed attire while shopping. Shoppers who spend at least $25 will get a free reusable shopping bag.

Neon Summer deals

Below are some of the items for sale from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on June 22.

80¢ Oscar Meyer Lunchables

80¢ 7 oz. package of Bagel Bites



$1.80 Bowl & Basket french fries



$1.80 Bowl & Basket bacon



$1.80 Bowl & Basket whipped butter



$1.80 Bowl & Basket granulated sugar



$2.80 Corn muffins



$2.80 9.25 to 11.25 oz. bag of Doritos



$3.80 Bowl & Basket ring of cooked shrimp



Line to access ShopRite in Old Bridge after midnight on Mar. 24, 2024 (Townsquare Media NJ) Line to access ShopRite in Old Bridge after midnight on Mar. 24, 2024 (Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The same ShopRite location hosted a "midnight madness" event on its first full weekend in late March.

There was a line out the front door by 12:30 a.m.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024 There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll