NJ supermarket hosting overnight ‘madness’ event with deals, DJ, prizes
OLD BRIDGE — A new supermarket is making the most of the 24-hour business model.
ShopRite of Old Bridge, which opened its doors for the first time on March 17, is planning a "midnight madness" event exclusively for overnight shoppers.
The celebration — featuring "unbeatable deals," entertainment, and prizes — is scheduled to run from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 24.
Every customer will get four free cans of crushed tomatoes, according to the store's website.
Other sales offered exclusively to overnight shoppers include:
99¢ Fresh Express salad kits
66¢ Italian Village ravioli packages
99¢ Bowl & Basket ice cream
19¢/lb. organic bananas
$1.99 Perdue ground chicken
99¢ Bowl & Basket large eggs
99¢ sweet blueberries
2 for $3 Bowl & Basket spring water 24-pack
The store on 600 Schulmeister Rd. is offering more than 25 deals. The 80,000-square-foot space will also have samples, prizes, and live DJ entertainment.
According to ShopRite, two Rutgers University basketball players will be on hand, to challenge customers to a 30-second "pop-a-shot contest."
Any customer who beats one of the collegiate players will receive a gift card and get entered into a raffle to win four tickets and a parking pass to a 2024-2025 men's basketball game. The raffle winner will also receive a piece of signed merchandise, courtesy of Coca-Cola.
The new ShopRite is located in the newly constructed Glenwood Green Shopping Plaza, which is scheduled to see the grand opening of a Target in April.
