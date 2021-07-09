BlueFriday – Hero cop saves Newark, NJ teen

Officer Elijah Melvin from the Newark Police Department is today's honoree, as a young girl is alive thanks to his efforts.

Officer Melvin was called to a scene in Newark's South Ward late afternoon this past Wednesday. For nearly a half hour he talked to a teen on the roof threatening to jump, as she was reportedly distraught over the loss of her older brother.

The officer was able to relate his own experience as an older brother and convinced the girl that her brother would want her to live.

Another shining example of how cops step into a variety of roles and can turn a potential tragedy into a story of recovery and hope.

According to the report from our own Dan Alexander, Newark Public safety director, Brian A. O'Hara, had this to say about the officer:

"He shared with the teen the relationship he has with his younger sister and told her that her brother would want her to live her life to the fullest. 'This video was difficult for me to watch because it's obvious the pain this young person was feeling was very real. Empathy and compassion are the tools most needed in situations like these. And Officer Melvin used those tools skillfully in de-escalating an emotionally charged situation to save this teen’s life,' O'Hara said."

In this case, one young teen will have her life in front of her thanks to the efforts of a local police officer. Newark Police Officer Elijah Melvin represents the best in professionalism, compassion and integrity that is common among all of those men and women who wear the uniform.

Thank you for what you do every day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

