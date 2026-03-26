🔵NJ may revive classic blue license plates from 1979–1991

🔵500 drivers must sign up and pay before plates become reality

🔵Critics say it’s 'fun legislation' that offers a break

The blue license plate could return to New Jersey roads.

The plate with the yellow letters on a light blue field was the official license plate of New Jersey between 1979 and 1991. State Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Bergen/Essex/Passaic, has again introduced a bill to authorize the Motor Vehicle Commission to sell the throwback plates. The impetus behind the plate's return is nostalgia, especially from classic car collectors.

"That's the biggest attraction that especially my generation, those of us that started driving, it reminds us of when we first got our license, and how exciting it was to get that first car and have that blue plate on it," the 60-year-old lawmaker said.

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How NJ drivers can get the retro plates

Corrado introduced the legislation twice before. She thinks the third time could be the charm.

"There seems to be more of a momentum this time, especially when we reintroduced it and local news has picked it up. But we have residents who constantly check in and find out how it's going. So I believe that we're going to get it through," Corrado said.

Assuming that the bill is signed into law, there is one more hoop to jump through to make the blue plate's return a reality. Before the plates become widely available, 500 applicants will need to pay $50 (plus $10 a year thereafter).

Corrado knows that, given the issues facing the state, the bill is not a priority — just "fun legislation."

"We deal with some really heavy topics in New Jersey and really important issues. And I think if you look at my record on a lot of the issues that I've worked on, especially with the developmentally disabled community and making life better every day for our residents, that's really my priority and common sense solutions," Corrado said.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee.

Blue New Jersey license plate Blue New Jersey license plate (Bud McCormick) loading...

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