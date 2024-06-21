Bloomingdale, NJ police officers deliver baby in car

It's hot out, you've entered the final phase of your pregnancy, and you're waking up hoping that THIS is the day!

This was the early morning for one New Jersey mom-to-be as she got into her car to start her day. You'd hope of course the baby would wait until you arrived at your destination or would give you enough notice to get to the hospital. But as we know, things don't always go easy.

healthy pregnancy. Side view pregnant woman with big belly advanced pregnancy in hands. Banner copyspace for text. Elegant mother waiting baby ThinkStock via Getty Images loading...

Bloomingdale Police Officers responded to the 9-1-1 call at 7 a.m. this past Mother's Day that a woman was going into labor in her vehicle.

Detective Gomes and Patrolman Dichio stayed calm, cool, and collected and implemented their training to deliver a healthy baby into the world.

Certainly, a Mother's Day that these officers and one young mom will always remember.

From all reports, mom and baby are doing great.

