‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company

A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise.

The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.

The U.S. Attorney's Office identified the company as headquartered in New Jersey and publicly traded, but named neither it nor the specific executive officer who was threatened in Tuesday's release.

Beginning on Jan. 11, 2021, according to court statements and documents, the executive's company email account began to receive emails every few days until early March of that year, and sporadically thereafter, of a threatening nature and from an anonymous sender later identified as Wallace.

Typical of these communications, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, was an email received Feb. 5, 2021, with "Blood Bath" as the subject.

It seems you don't care about your family. This will be an absolute blood bath if stock isn't over $200 in 2 weeks. Your hurt [sic] so many, and now it is your turn to experience it.

Officials seemed to indicate Wallace stopped sending the emails sometime in March 2021.

Wallace was additionally sentenced to two years' supervised release following his prison term, and has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

