🔴 Monmouth County mom can't safely take her kids to school

🔴 Middletown Township School District refuses to give the students a ride

🔴 Family's attorney says it's a violation of rights

MIDDLETOWN — A Monmouth County mother who is now legally blind is desperately fighting to get her young children on the bus to school each morning.

Carolyn Bradfield tells New Jersey 101.5 that she hasn't been able to drive for five years.

She was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome when she was 19 years old. Over time, it's taken her sight. In 2020, a doctor told her to never drive again.

Now in her late 30s, Bradfield depends on friends and neighbors to make sure her kids receive an education.

"I can't get angry if somebody can't get my kids to school or if they're running late. I tried to express this to the district, how much it was impacting our family, and they just didn't even really care," Bradfield said.

Harmony Elementary School in Middletown Township (Google Maps) Harmony Elementary School in Middletown Township (Google Maps) loading...

She's repeatedly asked the Middletown Township School District to provide busing for her children, without any success.

District officials did not respond to a request for comment.

What is Usher syndrome?

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic condition that affects hearing and vision.

According to the Usher Syndrome Coalition, around 400,000 people worldwide have the condition.

Bradfield has needed hearing aids since she was two years old. She only has 10 degrees of vision; it's like looking through a small cardboard tube, as seen below.

Carolyn Bradfield's cone of vision, as seen here, makes it unsafe for her to take her kids to school Carolyn Bradfield's cone of vision, as seen here, makes it unsafe for her to take her kids to school (Carolyn Bradfield) loading...

Her poor vision also means she can't safely walk to school with her children, who are ages 6, 7, and 9.

And they can't make the 1.5-mile journey without using hazardous roads that have broken down sidewalks and cars whizzing past at 50 mph.

Does the ADA cover blind parents?

New Jersey's compulsory education law mandates that all children between six and 16 years old must attend school.

David Giles, an attorney who has taken the case pro bono, said that Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act requires the school to provide busing for Bradfield's children.

"Here we've got a parent who, because of her disability, can't get her children to school. And as an accommodation, we're saying to extend those transportation benefits to this family," Giles said.

On June 2, the Bradfield family put in their latest request for busing. They're expecting an answer by Aug. 10.

Giles said they'll likely continue to pursue the case even if the district grants their request this year.

The family wants to make sure they have busing every year going forward, without the chance of it being ripped away.

