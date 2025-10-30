For the past couple weeks, I've been sharing the very good advice from political experts, activists and listeners who have been rightfully concerned about the direction of the GOP campaign for governor.

The race between Ciattarelli and Sherrill is still up in the air, and we've been offering smart, and somewhat obvious, recommendations for Jack based on your calls, your notes and your concerns.

I'm honored and blessed to be able to provide New Jerseyans with a voice through the largest microphone in the state.

Although we may sometimes disagree, we all want the same thing: a more affordable, prosperous and safer New Jersey. If you've been with me for the past decade plus, or if you're a brand-new listener, know this, I'll never stop fighting for you.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Final stretch for Ciattarelli: 5 days to make it count

With Election Day just five days and a wake-up away, now's the perfect time to recap the advice I've been sharing. Remember, this is a winnable race for Jack, but the window is closing fast.

Decide for yourself.

Before commenting on social media or on the app chat, read the articles. Understand what's at stake. Understand the issues and the importance of the details here. Then ask yourself, has Jack earned your vote? Has he heeded sound advice? Has he done enough to win?

Time will tell.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

Has Jack Ciattarelli done enough to win New Jersey?

Polls tell us it is going to be close. Soon enough, we will know if history repeats itself, a third time for Jack, or if he's convinced you and others to cast a vote to send him to Drumthwacket.

Either way, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, I'll begin rolling out the plans to rebuild the New Jersey GOP and begin the long battle to get a majority in the Legislature, and restore common sense and integrity to Trenton government and local governments across New Jersey.

🗺 Spadea's roadmap to victory ✅

🔴 How Ciattarelli can smash Sherrill’s momentum and win the NJ election

🔴 Ciattarelli roadmap to victory: Don't bring a knife to a gunfight

🔴 Want to win, Jack? One call to Trump could decide Republican's fate in New Jersey

🔴 Ciattarelli's roadmap to victory: Keep following Gilmore’s lead

🔴 Spadea's roadmap for Ciattarelli: Gotta call Jon

🔴 Ciattarelli's roadmap to victory: Immigration

🔴 From peace deals to GOP excitement: Jack can't let Trump’s NJ moment slip away

🔴 Ciattarelli's roadmap to victory: Announce the attorney general pick right now

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈