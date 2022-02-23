Big tattoo convention this weekend right across the river in PA

The number of adults in the U.S. with tattoos continues to rise each year. The number of people with ink has increased substantially in the last 10 years. You'll have a chance to see some of the best tattoo artists in the country and some incredible body art this weekend in Philadelphia.

The 24th annual Tattoo Arts Festival is happening this Friday through Sunday at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Center City. It's put on by Villain Arts Tattoo Conventions, which has dates around the country throughout the year.

A day pass is $25 and a weekend pass is $50. Kids under 12 are free. There are plenty of hotels nearby if you want to make a weekend of it.

On the Jersey side, Cherry Hill is hosting a tattoo expo in the fall. It's Oct. 28-30 at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill.

A full 3 in 10 Americans have tattoos, which is a 21% increase from 2012 and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down. People under 55 are more likely to get a tattoo. No surprise there.

A whopping 40% of those age 18 -34 are inked up and 36%x percent of those 35-54 have at least one tattoo. An increasing number of people (92%) say they are happy with their tattoos. That's an increase from nine years ago when some 17% of people regretted their tattoos and more women than men had those regrets. The main reason for that was it was someone's name who isn't in their life anymore, at least not in a good way.

If you miss this weekend's tattoo festival in Philly and can't wait for the one in Cherry Hill in the fall, don't worry. There are more than 30,000 tattoo artists in the country at more than 20,000 studios. Here are some of the best in Jersey.

