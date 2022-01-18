Think ink! 17 of the best tattoo shops in NJ
If you looking to get a tattoo, what better place than New Jersey? As more and more people are thinking ink, New Jersey has some of the best tattoo shops anywhere.
Tattoo artist Thomi Hawk Hickey, formerly of K&B Tattooing in Hightstown, tells us what you should look for when getting a tattoo:
"People should look for a clean shop that’s been in business for some time; not a fly-by-night Johnny come lately. Look at the artist's work, make sure you like the style this artist does, as well as do you and your artist see eye-to-eye. You could end up spending a lot of time together."
"Best to have someone you get along with! I must say the people of New Jersey are lucky as tattoo artists go. The state has so many great artists and shops! I was pleased to be a tattoo artist for 30 years in New Jersey at K&B Tattooing of Hightstown. The shop is now under new ownership by world-class artist Sam Cedar, formally of Roosevelt, New Jersey, and she named the shop Cry Baby."
We asked our listeners where the best place is to get a tattoo in New Jersey and here are their suggestions:
Brian Wiffs
Anchor tattoo in New Brunswick, NJ
Sarah Cloos
Fast times in Belmar, Billy Pappas is a wizard
Richard Dominguez
Expressive Ink Randolph, Stephanie is awesome
Amanda Lovett-Spruill
Blxck Rose Ink in Point Pleasant!
Cassandra Ehlbeck
Love Working Class Art in Branchburg!
Christine Wojtowicz Bain
Working Class Art in Branchburg
Jonathan Norrell
Silk City in Hawthorne
SoulKraft Ink in Asbury Park
Jameson Lochhead
White Wolf Tattoo in Hazlet
Jenn Dunsheath
I've heard constant amazing things about evolveink in Morristown!!
Maryjo Hamrick
Inked City Tattoos in Trenton
Zach Daguiar
Under my skin tattoo Atlantic Highlands
Jane Marks Biunno
Eternal images route 9 in Lacey
Jeanette Grober-Shafer
Immortal Ink Route 173 Bloomsbury NJ
Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco
777 Manahawkin or Tuckerton
Ben McCrone
Ink and ship in Manville NJ, Adam is the best around
Producer Jordan
Heartbeat Ink in Bound Brook
Artisanal Tattoo in Somerville
