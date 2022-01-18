Think ink! 17 of the best tattoo shops in NJ

If you looking to get a tattoo, what better place than New Jersey? As more and more people are thinking ink, New Jersey has some of the best tattoo shops anywhere.

Tattoo artist Thomi Hawk Hickey, formerly of K&B Tattooing in Hightstown, tells us what you should look for when getting a tattoo:

"People should look for a clean shop that’s been in business for some time; not a fly-by-night Johnny come lately. Look at the artist's work, make sure you like the style this artist does, as well as do you and your artist see eye-to-eye. You could end up spending a lot of time together."

"Best to have someone you get along with! I must say the people of New Jersey are lucky as tattoo artists go. The state has so many great artists and shops! I was pleased to be a tattoo artist for 30 years in New Jersey at K&B Tattooing of Hightstown. The shop is now under new ownership by world-class artist Sam Cedar, formally of Roosevelt, New Jersey, and she named the shop Cry Baby."

We asked our listeners where the best place is to get a tattoo in New Jersey and here are their suggestions:

Brian Wiffs

Anchor tattoo in New Brunswick, NJ

attachment-Untitled design (20)

Sarah Cloos

Fast times in Belmar, Billy Pappas is a wizard

attachment-Untitled design (26)

Richard Dominguez

Expressive Ink Randolph, Stephanie is awesome

attachment-Untitled design (23)

attachment-Untitled design (24)

Amanda Lovett-Spruill

Blxck Rose Ink in Point Pleasant!

Cassandra Ehlbeck

Love Working Class Art in Branchburg!

attachment-Untitled design (21)

Christine Wojtowicz Bain

Working Class Art in Branchburg

attachment-Untitled design (18)

attachment-Untitled design (19)

Jonathan Norrell

Silk City in Hawthorne

SoulKraft Ink in Asbury Park

attachment-Untitled design (25)

Jameson Lochhead

White Wolf Tattoo in Hazlet

Jenn Dunsheath

I've heard constant amazing things about evolveink in Morristown!!

Maryjo Hamrick

Inked City Tattoos in Trenton

Zach Daguiar

Under my skin tattoo Atlantic Highlands

Jane Marks Biunno

Eternal images route 9 in Lacey

Jeanette Grober-Shafer

Immortal Ink Route 173 Bloomsbury NJ

attachment-Untitled design (15)

Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco

777 Manahawkin or Tuckerton

attachment-Untitled design (16)

Ben McCrone

Ink and ship in Manville NJ, Adam is the best around

Producer Jordan

Heartbeat Ink in Bound Brook

attachment-Untitled design (100)

Artisanal Tattoo in Somerville

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-18T094916.695

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

