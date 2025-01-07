Big, popular NJ flea market is rebranding in 2025

Canva/Google Maps/New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market via Facebook

⚫ New name announced this week

⚫ Effective immediately

⚫ Upcoming events listed

TRENTON — Founded in 2012, the grassroots movement Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, founded by Joseph Kuzemka, has gained popularity so much so that organizers are rebranding the event, according to a release out this week.

New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market is the new name as of this week, mirroring its influence and extended outreach.

New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market website flyer
“I grew up in Trenton and I live in Trenton. I am a wildly proud Trentonian, and while we’ll always be proud of our Trenton roots, where we got our start, our journey over the past 12 years has taken us far beyond the city limits, now with events all over the State of NJ as well as the occasional event in Pennsylvania,” founder Kuzemka said when speaking about the movement’s progression.

Kuzemka touts the focus on DIY culture, food, music and arts isn’t going anywhere — it’s just getting more statewide events to complement its following.

SEE ALSO: First bakery of its kind could be coming to NJ

Advanced tickets, applications to get involved and announcements can be found here.

Events to come

Google Maps
Google Maps
  • A new venue announcement TBA

Popular offerings

  • Taxidermy
  • Hand-crafted jewelry
  • Live tattooing/piercing
  • Local food
  • Celebrity appearances
  • Food trucks
  • Rare records

