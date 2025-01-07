⚫ New name announced this week

TRENTON — Founded in 2012, the grassroots movement Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, founded by Joseph Kuzemka, has gained popularity so much so that organizers are rebranding the event, according to a release out this week.

New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market is the new name as of this week, mirroring its influence and extended outreach.

NJ Punk Rock Flea Market upcoming event flyer New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market website flyer loading...

“I grew up in Trenton and I live in Trenton. I am a wildly proud Trentonian, and while we’ll always be proud of our Trenton roots, where we got our start, our journey over the past 12 years has taken us far beyond the city limits, now with events all over the State of NJ as well as the occasional event in Pennsylvania,” founder Kuzemka said when speaking about the movement’s progression.

Kuzemka touts the focus on DIY culture, food, music and arts isn’t going anywhere — it’s just getting more statewide events to complement its following.

Advanced tickets, applications to get involved and announcements can be found here.

Events to come

April 12-13

Trenton’s Cure Insurance Arena

Both days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cure Insurance Arena Google Maps loading...

Several events coming to Edison’s New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

Dates and times TBD

NJCEC exterior Google Maps loading...

A new venue announcement TBA

Popular offerings

Taxidermy

Hand-crafted jewelry

Live tattooing/piercing

Local food

Celebrity appearances

Food trucks

Rare records

