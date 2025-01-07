Big, popular NJ flea market is rebranding in 2025
TRENTON — Founded in 2012, the grassroots movement Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, founded by Joseph Kuzemka, has gained popularity so much so that organizers are rebranding the event, according to a release out this week.
New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market is the new name as of this week, mirroring its influence and extended outreach.
“I grew up in Trenton and I live in Trenton. I am a wildly proud Trentonian, and while we’ll always be proud of our Trenton roots, where we got our start, our journey over the past 12 years has taken us far beyond the city limits, now with events all over the State of NJ as well as the occasional event in Pennsylvania,” founder Kuzemka said when speaking about the movement’s progression.
Kuzemka touts the focus on DIY culture, food, music and arts isn’t going anywhere — it’s just getting more statewide events to complement its following.
Advanced tickets, applications to get involved and announcements can be found here.
Events to come
- April 12-13
Trenton’s Cure Insurance Arena
Both days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Several events coming to Edison’s New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center
Dates and times TBD
- A new venue announcement TBA
Popular offerings
- Taxidermy
- Hand-crafted jewelry
- Live tattooing/piercing
- Local food
- Celebrity appearances
- Food trucks
- Rare records
