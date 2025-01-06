First bakery of its kind could be coming to NJ
☕ No current NJ locations
☕ Huge menu
☕ Word is spreading about likely NJ location
RIDGEWOOD — Unless you have ties to the Boston area or Washington, D.C., you’re probably hearing about Tatte Bakery & Café for the first time right now.
The bakery and café has 27 stores spanning across Massachusetts and 16 within the D.C. metro, so you know the selection has to be good.
And now it may be coming to New Jersey.
Founder Tzurit Or started the business by selling her baked goods at a Boston farmers market, and now pastry chefs, chefs, baristas, cooks and more have brought the greater vision to life, according to its website.
There’s no official word on the company’s website about its expansion to New Jersey, but Boozy Burbs has reported talks are in the works to open a storefront in Ridgewood.
You’ll like this future Bergen County spot a latte, I promise! They offer the convenience of the big coffee giants, like pickup and delivery, while offering an unparallel menu selection. Options include the following categories: an all-day menu, brunch menu, drink menu and gluten-friendly options.
We’ll have to wait and see for the opening date announcement, according to Boozy Burbs.
Three offerings from each menu
All-day menu
- Tomato basil soup
- Lamb hash
- Chicken & vegetable soup
Brunch menu
- Egg in a hole
- Oatmeal and fruit
- Muesli
Drink menu
- Drip coffee
- Sparkling matcha lemonade
- Cortado
Gluten-friendly options
- Avo breakfast sandwich
- Turkey avocado sandwich
- Maple, squash & chicken salad
