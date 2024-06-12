Big grocery chain warns of card skimmers at NJ stores

💳 Credit card skimmers found at Aldi stores

💳 The warning comes 6 months after the breach

💳 Potential victims should take necessary steps

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Aldi is warning its shoppers that stores in New Jersey have been targeted by scammers with card skimming devices.

Aldi said it learned about the problem only recently even though the breach happened around the start of the new year.

The national grocery chain said an investigation found that an "unauthorized party" placed the skimmers on card readers at checkout terminals.

Five stores including two in New Jersey and three in California were targeted by the scammers, according to a notice from Aldi late last month.

Aldi South Plainfield (Google maps)

Both New Jersey locations are located in Union County. They are:

🔴 Roselle — 1235 St. George Ave. between Dec. 28, 2023, and Jan. 2, 2024.

🔴 Union Township — 1020 Commerce Ave. between Dec. 28, 2023, and Jan. 4, 2024.

Aldi says it's removed the card skimmers at the stores but any customer who swiped their debit or credit cards at the affected checkout terminals is at risk.

The scammer would have access to their payment information including names, card numbers, expiration dates, pins, and security codes.

The chain said it's informed law enforcement about the problem. It's also done a sweep of other stores to check for skimmers.

Customers who shopped at these Aldi stores around the time in question should immediately contact their credit card provider. Aldi has provided more information about other steps on their website here.

