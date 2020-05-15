Bicyclist hit by garbage truck in Hamilton

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A crash between a bicycle and a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon sent a man to the hospital.

The bicyclist, a 56-year-old township man, suffered serious leg injuries in the crash about 4:30 p.m. as a Waste Management truck made a right turn onto Graffam Avenue where South Olden Avenue meets Arena Drive, police said.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old Bristol, Pennsylvania man, stayed at the scene, police said. No charges have been filed.

The bicyclist remained hospitalized Friday morning at Capital Health at Fuld in Trenton.

Pictures from the scene posted by MidJersey.News show the tires of the bike under the rear passenger-side tire of the garbage truck.

Police asked any witnesses to call them at 609-581-4000 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Line at 609-581-4008.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: