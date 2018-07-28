Beware of New Jersey Coyotes
When I think of coyotes (other than the fictional, and beloved, "Wile E. Coyote"), I think of...Arizona.
NOT New Jersey.
So, imagine my surprise when I saw the sign(s) at Chimney Rock Park!
I expect to see the above sign in a (suburban) New Jersey park...not the one below...
Then again, maybe I should not be (totally) shocked...as Jersey coyotes were in the nj1015.com news, recently. Our article talks about how the coyote came to New Jersey, and what to do if you see one (click here).
And, just the other day, my neighbor said that he thinks he saw a coyote in his yard.
He raises chickens.
Imagine the coyote interest/activity if he raised...
...roadrunners!