Beware of New Jersey Coyotes

When I think of coyotes (other than the fictional, and beloved, "Wile E. Coyote"), I think of...Arizona.

NOT New Jersey.

Coyotes? Note the yellow sign in the far, right, background. (Craig Allen photo).

So, imagine my surprise when I saw the sign(s) at Chimney Rock Park!

It's the sign in the background that's unexpected. (Craig Allen photo).

I expect to see the above sign in a (suburban) New Jersey park...not the one below...

Seriously, read and follow for your pet's sake. (Craig Allen photo).

Then again, maybe I should not be (totally) shocked...as Jersey coyotes were in the nj1015.com news, recently. Our article talks about how the coyote came to New Jersey, and what to do if you see one (click here ).

And, just the other day, my neighbor said that he thinks he saw a coyote in his yard.

He raises chickens.

Imagine the coyote interest/activity if he raised...

What is Wile E. Coyote's speed limit? (Craig Allen photo).

...roadrunners!