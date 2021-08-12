Beverly, NJ couple raped teen together in their bedroom, cops say

BEVERLY — A volunteer firefighter and his wife were charged with with sexually assaulting a teenager in their home.

Luis Morales-Sarmiento, 33, invited the boy he knew to his house in July, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Cofina said.

Morales-Sarmiento and his wife, Katherine, 22, brought the boy to their bedroom where the sexual activity took place, according to the prosecutor.

Luis Morales-Sarmiento (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

Coffina said the boy's mother reported the assault to police.

The couple was arrested at the Prosecutor's Office building in Mt. Holly and charged with second-degree sexual assault and third degree endangering the welfare of a child. They were released on Wednesday after making an appearance in Superior Court.

The prosecutor did not release the teen's exact age or his relationship to the couple.

Luis Morales-Sarmiento is a volunteer firefighter in Beverly.

Katherine Morales-Sarmiento (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

