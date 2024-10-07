Better Italian food than in Rome right here in New Jersey

As you may remember, I put out the call to try to get reservations at one of America's most exclusive places. A restaurant that has been run by the same family for the past 38 years in Atlantic City. It's a place where you can't use an online app to book, You have to call and hope that they can squeeze you in.

For a few weeks I was trying to secure a table for me and Jodi after the Wigs and Wishes event on Saturday night. Thankfully we were able to break through with a connection through "Frankie Peppers". Yes, I know a guy named "Frankie Peppers". He's the one who beat multiple myeloma and now raises money for the cause to help others.

Turns out Frankie went to grammar school with Joe, the owner of Cafe 2825.

Boom, reservations secured. From the time we entered the restaurant, we knew it was worth the wait and the prospect of a late night despite an early Sunday ahead.

Joe's wife Ginny and his family, which includes his son-in-law and multiple staff members who work alongside their own kids, we knew it was going to be a special experience.

Since we had a driver helping us get to multiple events throughout the day, we were comfortable starting with a Negroni. Then the bread. The bread. Thankfully Joe came to our table and cautioned us not to fill up on the bread.

Then he made some recommendations. The tableside burrata, yes, they actually make it tableside. The warm cheese was topped with a balsamic glaze and tomatoes par-cooked in Campari (a perfect pairing for our Negronis).

Tableside burrata at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) Tableside burrata at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) loading...

Then the cacio e pepe. Tableside. Fresh pasta made on site. Mixed with imported flour, extruded, boiled, and served. The timing is key as the pasta is boiled to a perfect al dente and brought to the table where the cheese is being melted tableside.

Cacio e pepe at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) Cacio e pepe at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) loading...

Jodi is our family pasta expert and had no issue proclaiming this dish better than the best pasta she had in Rome.

Cacio e pepe at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) Cacio e pepe at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) loading...

Then the veal. The. Veal.

Bill Spadea at Cafe 2825 Bill Spadea at Cafe 2825 loading...

Milk-fed, tender, and topped with melted cheese, long hots, and a Bolognese sauce.

Veal at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) Veal at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) loading...

Jodi ordered the shrimp oreganata. Snappy, succulent, perfect.

Shrimp oreganata at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) Shrimp oreganata at Cafe 2825 (Bill Spadea) loading...

I'm not a dessert guy, but had to try the blueberry cheesecake. That and an espresso and small glass of Averna, rounded out a fantastic night.

If you get the chance, put Cafe 2825 on your bucket list. It will be worth the trip.

