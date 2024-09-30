NJ Small Businesses you need to check out for a good bite
It's a real pleasure and honor to spend Mondays promoting and supporting our small business community across New Jersey.
Being on the road most days with dozens of stops each week has given me and Jodi a great opportunity to visit with and enjoy the products of Jersey businesses.
Here are a few who called into the show today and one BBQ chef that you need to know about.
Farinolio in Westfield and Summit
The Meat House in Summit
Taormina Restaurant in Kenilworth
Talking Blues BBQ
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.