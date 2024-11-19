Stand with our local community and NJ small businesses
Our communities are made better when local businesses flourish and offer opportunities for families to dig in, turn a profit, and create job opportunities. That plus quality, local products, and food all contribute to making our main streets robust and successful.
New Jersey is a collection of hundreds of small towns spread from north to south and from the Delaware River to the ocean.
One of the great things about the Garden State is the fact that half of the workforce, nearly 2 million people, work at one of NJ's small businesses. Many of those are food and service-related and every Monday we give them a chance to plug their shops.
If you love New Jersey like we do, then take some time this week to visit and do business with one of the small businesses that joined the conversation on Monday.
NJ Fix My Dog in Morristown
Kozy Acres in Glassboro
Wine All The Time Tours
Nosh Nook Pickles in the Collingswood Flea Market
Carlucci's in Whitehouse Station
Rustic Culture in Westfield
The Chocolate Bar of Little Silver
The Dawg House in Totowa
