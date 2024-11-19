Stand with our local community and NJ small businesses

Our communities are made better when local businesses flourish and offer opportunities for families to dig in, turn a profit, and create job opportunities. That plus quality, local products, and food all contribute to making our main streets robust and successful.

New Jersey is a collection of hundreds of small towns spread from north to south and from the Delaware River to the ocean.

Canva illustration Canva loading...

One of the great things about the Garden State is the fact that half of the workforce, nearly 2 million people, work at one of NJ's small businesses. Many of those are food and service-related and every Monday we give them a chance to plug their shops.

If you love New Jersey like we do, then take some time this week to visit and do business with one of the small businesses that joined the conversation on Monday.

NJ Fix My Dog in Morristown

Kozy Acres in Glassboro

Nosh Nook Pickles in the Collingswood Flea Market

Carlucci's in Whitehouse Station

Rustic Culture in Westfield

The Chocolate Bar of Little Silver

The Dawg House in Totowa

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈