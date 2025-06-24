Picking the best sushi in the entire state seems impossible to me, but one site managed to do it.

MSN looked at popular sushi restaurants in each state of the U.S., looking for spots that were “celebrated for their exceptional taste, innovative dishes, and captivating ambiance.”

Have you been to the best sushi restaurant in New Jersey?

Here in the Garden State, MSN praised Sushi Lounge in Hoboken as having the state’s very best sushi.

The menu balances traditional favorites with bold, inventive rolls, all prepared with careful attention to detail. Plates arrive as colorful works of art, offering flavors as impressive as their presentation.

Whether you prefer the more basic rolls, such as a California roll, or the more complex Motown roll (featuring Alaskan king crab, masago, cucumber, and tempura flakes, topped with yellowtail and served with a creamy wasabi mayonnaise), Sushi Lounge has something for you.

Though it’s not just the food. It’s the whole experience.

Its energetic setting makes it a go-to for lively nights out or celebratory dinners. For anyone craving creative sushi in a chic, social space, Sushi Lounge is a standout choice in New Jersey,” according to MSN.

If you want to try what is said to be the very best sushi in the state, Sushi Lounge is at 200 Hudson Street in Hoboken.

Grade A Sushi and Sashimi, and delicious Hibachi entrees. Spectacular special rolls and a 4-Star Chef in the Kitchen. This is the complete package.

Sushi Lounge has another location at 9 Speedwell Ave in Morristown, NJ.

The Sushi Lounge (Hoboken and Morristown locations) is open during the following hours:

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Monday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tuesday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

