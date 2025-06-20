In 2008 in Wall, restaurant industry aficionados Bill Hart and Paul Altero produced a refreshing and different twist to Mexican food.

The concept was based on made-to-order fresh Mexican food that popped while consumers enjoyed a comfortable yet vibrant dining experience.

They created Bubbakoo’s Burritos. Bill and Paul call it Mexican fusion. They developed this New Jersey-based company into 130 locations across 15 states.

One look at their menu and you will want to get to a Bubbakoo’s Burritos as fast as you can.

Thompson Street Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced this week that it has acquired Bubbakoo's Burritos. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The information from Thompson Capital Partners Group states that the climate is right for the acquisition as the fast-casual category continues to outperform more broader, restaurant-style categories.

Since 2024, there has been such a sweeping change in both the fast-casual category and the traditional sit-down restaurant category.

Both categories have seen significant closures. For example, according to CNBC, Red Lobster, Denny’s, Subway, Wendy’s, TGI Fridays, Outback, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Noodles and Company have closed a large number of locations, and some of the above have filed for bankruptcy protection.

There is a different feel about Bubbakoo’s Burritos, they have developed a niche that is appealing and is profitable. The Mexican fresh fast-casual category will continue to grow, especially with the new infusion of capital from Thompson Street Capital Partners.

It is good to see the success of another New Jersey-based business that is now extraordinarily successful.