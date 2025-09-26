🍝 Toms River has a very diverse restaurant scene

🍷 Check out these 5 amazing restaurants for your next night out

🍝 Each offers different and homemade culinary dishes

TOMS RIVER — Tired of going to the same restaurant every weekend? We all have our go-to spots where we know we are going to get a great meal and a great deal. But how about branching out and trying something new?

ALSO READ: Actor Matthew McConaughey drops his pants tequila at Newark Airport

These are 5 of some of the best restaurants to check out in Toms River.

Xina (Google Street View) Xina (Google Street View) loading...

3430 NJ-37

If Asian cuisine and sushi interest you, check out Xina. Patrons love the restaurant for its fresh sushi rolls and creative flavor combinations.

Signature rolls include the Banzai Roll (shrimp tempura topped with salmon sashimi, spicy mayo and sweet soy), Everything Bagel Rolls (smoked salmon, cream cheese, crabstick, scallion, tempuraed, and finished with sweet soy and “everything” bagel seasoning), Painted Lady Roll (fresh lobster tail, mango, asparagus, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, mango sauce, and spicy mayo), and Forever Roll (spicy tuna, spicy lobster inside, tuna, salmon, avocado, and rainbow tobiko wrapped in soy nori).

Il Giardinello (Google Street View) Il Giardinello (Google Street View) loading...

1232 NJ-166

If you are looking for an evening of relaxed elegance and exceptional cuisine, Il Giardinello is the place to be. This BYOB establishment is a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Enjoy appetizers like shrimp cocktail, artichoke francese, and clams oreganata.

Indulge in Italian classics like chicken parm, homemade ravioli, and manicotti. Savor chicken, veal, seafood, and pasta entrees.

Flounder Marechiara is a popular dish sauteed with garlic and oil with a touch of marinara sauce, and garnished with clams and mussels, served over a choice of pasta. The Veal Rossini is a veal dish in a white wine and basil sauce topped with fresh tomato, prosciutto, and melted mozzarella.

Aqua Blu Aqua Blu loading...

3410 NJ-37

Raise a glass to fresh, local food at Aqua Blu on Route 37 in Toms River. Known for its stylish decor and American menu, Aqua Blu is known for supporting local New Jersey farmers and purveyors who are committed to offering the season’s freshest and finest ingredients.

Aqua Blu partnered with Zone 7, a fresh food distributor that works with over 120 sustainable farms and provides an array of locally organic whole foods.

Highlights from the menu include a grilled octopus appetizer (served with smashed potatoes, capers, feta, Greek oregano, and lemon vinaigrette), the arugula and prosciutto pizza (mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, and extra virgin olive oil), the braised short rib entree (smoked potato puree, and sauteed spinach), and seared salmon (served with gnocchi, Tuscan garlic cream, and pesto rosso).

Gal Meditteranean in Toms River (Gal Mediterranean) Gal Meditteranean in Toms River (Gal Mediterranean) loading...

2 NJ-37, Toms River

For Mediterranean dishes from Turkey, Greece, and the Middle East, Gal Mediterranean Cuisine is a must-try. It’s a culinary treat like no other, with each dish bursting with Mediterranean flavors.

Patrons rave about the lamb gyro, calling it the “best dish of the night.”It’s made with layers of marinated ground beef, wrapped around the large vertical split, and grilled in front of an ingenious herd of charcoal fire.

Other popular dishes include the lamb shish kebab, the mixed grill platter (an assortment of chicken, lamb shish, lamb adana, chicken, lamb gyro, and a lamb chop), and Turkish ravioli (ground meat, phyllo dough, garlic yogurt, peppers, and seasoning).

The Hummus appetizer is also popular (mashed chickpeas blended with garlic, tahini, seasonings, lemon juice, and olive oil.

JoeBella's (Google Street View) JoeBella's (Google Street View) loading...

781 Fischer Blvd, Toms River

This modern, rustic restaurant offers some of the best pasta and seafood dishes around. The place is named after the owner’s two children, Joey and Isabella. The pasta is served al dente, and coupled with four unique sauces.

Their NY Strip Steak and Berkshire Pork Chop are two favorite menu items, too. For seafood, JoeBella’s is known for its charred octopus, and seared halibut.

It also has an extensive wine and cocktail list.

Piccolino Italian Kitchen Piccolino Italian Kitchen loading...

Bonus Restaurant

1177 Fischer Blvd, Toms River

This is a smaller, fairly new Italian spot. It’s owned by the same people as Rocks, another local restaurant. Piccolino is a more intimate place, focusing on Italian classics with creative twists. It’s received great reviews from patrons for its food, service, atmosphere, and portion sizes.

Menu favorites include Piccolino’s rice balls (arancini), Salmon Oreganata (crusted or breaded garlic-oregano style, served with sides like spinach, pasta, or potatoes), and traditional Italian staples like chicken and eggplant parmigiana, lasagna, Chicken Francese, and Chicken Murphy are always fan faves.

Bon Appetit!

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom