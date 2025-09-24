“Alright…alright…alright…” Don’t get your pantalones or pants in a twist. Your airport layover is about to get a lot more fun.

That’s because actor Matthew McConaughey’s famous Pantalones Organic Tequila is coming to New York City area airports, including Newark Liberty International.

McConaughey’s tequila lands at Newark and other major airports

Have you ever heard of the “September Surge?” That’s when vacations fade, routines reset, and business travel kicks into high gear.

So, the “Dazed and Confused” actor and his wife, Camila Alves, are raising a glass of Pantalones Organic Tequila and declaring the season as the “Official Tequila of Takin Care of Business.”

Returning to work doesn’t mean giving up the fun. For those taking care of business on the go, Pantalones wants to meet travelers at the airport.

This fall, Pantalones cocktails will be served at eight of the nation’s busiest airports, including Newark, JFK, LaGuardia, Philadelphia, Denver, George Bush Intercontinental, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Ronald Reagan Washington International.

Clever cocktail names bring McConaughey’s humor to the bar menu

Travelers are encouraged to indulge in the Q3 Forecast Margarita or the Bottom Line Bloody Mary. Q3 is a tangy margarita, and the Bottom Line adds a nice kick to the traditional Bloody Mary.

Other playful cocktail names made with Pantalones include:

Pants Drop

Seersucker Shorts Shooter

The Power Suit (with a caffeine kick)

Tight White Pants

Mom Jeans

Tea Time Trousers

Frost Yourself (a nod to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days)

Notice that the theme of the cocktails revolves around pants.

Pantalones is about guts, not just agave

Pantalones is a 100% Blue Weber agave, super-premium organic tequila that is smooth and flavorful, according to the McConaugheys. Pantalones is Spanish for pants, and also Spanish slang for guts.

“Pantalones Tequila is all about having the guts to make that next move, to have fun, and not take things too seriously. We all put our pants on one leg at a time, and just like pants, our tequila is for everyone,” the couple said.

As part of the “Official Tequila Of” campaign, the “Failure to Launch” star unveiled a new photo capturing that balance. From the waist up, he’s all business — serious, focused, and glued to his laptop. From the waist down? Pantsless, true to the Pantalones name.

Where to sip Pantalones at Newark Airport

The restaurants at Newark Airport serving Pantalones

• Abruzzo Italian Steakhouse

• Bar Right

• Caps Beer Garden Oasis

• DAILY

• Flora Café

• Forno Magico

• Kaedama

• Little Purse

• Mélange

• Nonna’s

• Novella

• Oeno Wine Bar

• Proof Whiskey Bar

• Riviera

• Saison

• SURF

• The Happy Clam

• Vanguard Kitchen

• Vesper Tavern

• Victory

• Wanderlust Burger Bar

A full list of airport restaurants serving the Pantalones cocktails is here.

