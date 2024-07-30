2024 list: Where to find the best public schools in New Jersey

Even within the same district, performance and output can be drastically different from one school to the next.

But in many areas of the Garden State, most of the schools are doing an A+ job at educating the leaders of tomorrow.

Niche, an online review and ranking site, has created a 2024 list of the places with the best public schools in New Jersey.

Individually, schools receive grades from Niche based on test scores, graduation rates, teacher quality, and reviews from students and parents.

Below, you can find the 90 areas of the state that have received the top grade for public schools.

The list is broken down by county, with each area's ranking is listed next to it. Just 11 of the state's 21 counties are represented on the list.

178748573 ThinkStock loading...

Bergen County

⚫ Princeton (3)

⚫ Haworth (4)

⚫ Harrington Park (7)

⚫ Ridgewood (8)

⚫ South Hackensack Township (1)

⚫ Tenafly (11)

⚫ Alpine (12)

⚫ Ho-Ho-Kus (13)

⚫ Upper Saddle River (14)

⚫ Demarest (17)

⚫ Allendale (18)

⚫ Northvale (20)

⚫ Norwood (23)

⚫ Old Tappan (33)

⚫ Closter (35)

⚫ Cresskill (38)

⚫ Saddle River (43)

⚫ Glen Rock (44)

⚫ Oradell (45)

⚫ River Edge (48)

⚫ Fair Lawn (60)

⚫ Woodcliff Lake (70)

⚫ Park Ridge (89)

⚫ Fort Lee (90)

Burlington County

⚫ Moorestown Township (32)

Camden County

⚫ Haddonfield (22)

⚫ Gibbsboro (65)

Essex County

⚫ Short Hills (2)

⚫ Livingston (19)

⚫ Upper Montclair (54)

⚫ Essex Fells (55)

⚫ Glen Ridge (49)

⚫ Roseland (68)

⚫ North Caldwell (69)

Hunterdon County

⚫ Lebanon (66)

⚫ Franklin Township (79)

⚫ East Amwell (86)

SEE ALSO: What New Jerseyans love most about the Garden State

Mercer County

⚫ Princeton Junction (5)

⚫ Pennington (47)

⚫ Hopwell Borough (49)

⚫ Hopewell Township (51)

⚫ Robbinsville (80)

Middlesex County

⚫ Princeton Meadows (6)

⚫ Plainsboro (9)

⚫ Heathcote (25)

⚫ Monmouth Junction (26)

⚫ Kendall Park (27)

⚫ Dayton (30)

⚫ Metuchen (75)

⚫ Cranbury (82)

⚫ East Brunswick (84)

⚫ Edison (87)

Monmouth County

⚫ Roosevelt (1)

⚫ Sea Girt (24)

⚫ Avon-by-the-Sea (37)

⚫ Spring Lake (39)

⚫ Rumson (41)

⚫ Holmdel Township (46)

⚫ Fair Haven (57)

⚫ Little Silver (76)

⚫ Shrewsbury (85)

Morris County

⚫ Mountain Lakes (16)

⚫ Chatham Borough (29)

⚫ Chatham Township (31)

⚫ Mendham Borough (34)

⚫ Mendham Township (50)

⚫ Chester Borough (56)

⚫ Chester Township (58)

⚫ Parsippany-Troy Hills Township (61)

⚫ Montville Township (64)

⚫ Long Hill (74)

⚫ Madison (77)

Somerset County

⚫ Bernards Township (21)

⚫ Warren Township (40)

⚫ Watchung (42)

⚫ Montgomery Township (52)

⚫ Belle Mead (53)

⚫ Green Brook Township (62)

⚫ Hillsborough (63)

⚫ Bernardsville (71)

⚫ Peapack and Gladstone (72)

⚫ Far Hills (73)

⚫ Bradley Gardens (78)

⚫ Green Knoll (81)

⚫ Martinsville (83)

⚫ Finderne (88)

Union County

⚫ Summit (15)

⚫ Westfield (28)

⚫ New Providence (36)

⚫ Berkeley Heights Township (67)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 15 best places to live in New Jersey Listed in descending order, here are the 15 places in New Jersey that Niche graded the highest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5