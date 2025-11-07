I’m tired of fake news.

I’m not talking about the pandemic. That was real. I’m not talking about the 2020 election. Trump lost. No, I’m talking about a clearly bogus study saying New Hampshire is the best state for pizza. Not only that, but it also doesn’t put New Jersey in the top 10. It doesn’t even place us in the top 20.

Ready to scream?

A so-called study by Maine Lobster Now claims New Jersey is #37 among states that are best for pizza. Get the *%#} out of here! They came up with this utter nonsense using three metrics — number of pizza shops per 100,000 population; shares of reviews mentioning great pizza; and the average pizza price in each state.

According to a press release in the category of pizza shops per population, we were in 46th place. How is that possible? Seriously, you can’t throw a rock and not hit a pizza joint in New Jersey. I find this highly suspicious.

Average price? They say ours is $17.99, which places us 28th for affordability.

Percentage of reviews mentioning great pizza landed Jersey in 20th place with 18.76%.

None of this makes any sense. The world knows New Jersey and New York have the best pizza. Period. Full stop. Even New York was beat out by Maryland, Idaho, and New Hampshire. The Garden State was beat out by damn near everybody.

Michigan was ranked better than us. I lived in Michigan for over a decade and I can emphatically tell you they have no clue what pizza even is. This entire study is a crime against taste buds as well as common sense.

If you’re naive enough to think New Jersey is only the 37th best pizza in the nation, I’ll sell you the Driscoll Bridge. And I’ll even throw in anchovies.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

