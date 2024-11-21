Ultimate round-up of the best NJ ramen restaurants

The ramen trend has been going strong in the United States for the better part of two decades now — and New Jersey has been no exception.

Retail sales of ramen nationwide have risen 72% since 2000, Associated Press recently reported, citing data from NielsenIQ.

Just this fall, there was the arrival of JINYA Ramen Bar in Totowa, the first location in New Jersey for founder, Tomo Takahashi. That has been followed by grand openings of Tenichi Ramen in Piscataway and Soho Ramen in Freehold.

A fresh bowl of noodles, that umami-flavored broth and whatever protein and ingredients are your favorite are offered at dozens of New Jersey ramen restaurants — here's a roundup of some of the best.

Comfort noodles: Delicious NJ ramen shops Yummy broth, fresh noodles — there are a growing number of must-visit ramen restaurants in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

