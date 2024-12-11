🏥 U.S. News is out with a list of the best hospitals for maternity care

Most of the hospital maternity wards in New Jersey receive top praise in a new analysis from U.S. News & World Report.

Of the hundreds of hospitals evaluated nationwide for the 2025 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care report, just half are being named a "best hospital" for maternity care.

Thirty-two New Jersey hospitals were evaluated in the analysis. Twenty-five are considered "high performing," based on U.S. News & World Report's standards.

"New Jersey should be proud to have 25 hospitals recognized for their exceptional maternity care, as well as two area hospitals helping prevent maternity deserts in your state," said Jennifer Winston, data health scientist for U.S. News. "This achievement highlights New Jersey's commitment to providing the highest quality care for mothers and newborns."

What's a "best hospital"?

U.S. News says its report is based on "objective measures of quality," such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, exclusive breastfeeding rates, birthing-friendly practices, and newborn complication rates. The report also takes into account racial and ethnic disparities within a hospital's data.

Overall, the hospitals mentioned in the rankings have C-section rates 22% lower than maternity care hospitals not recognized in the report, and have breast milk feeding rates 12% higher than non-recognized hospitals.

The ratings are meant to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their health care team, in making informed decisions about where to deliver their babies.

NJ's best hospitals for maternity care

⚫ AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

⚫ Ocean University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Brick

⚫ Cooper University Health Care—Camden

⚫ Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden

⚫ Trinitas Regional Medical Center RWJBH, Elizabeth

⚫ Englewood Hospital

⚫ Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health

⚫ Monmouth Medical Center—Long Branch Campus



⚫ Morristown Medical Center at Atlantic Health System

⚫ Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

⚫ Jersey Shore University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Neptune

⚫ Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick

⚫ St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick

⚫ Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

⚫ Newton Medical Center

⚫ Palisades Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, North Bergen

⚫ Capital Health Medical Center—Hopewell, Pennington

⚫ Raritan Bay and Old Bridge Medical Centers at Hackensack Meridian Health, Perth Amboy

⚫ Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains

⚫ Riverview Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Red Bank

⚫ Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset—Somerville

⚫ Jefferson Health—Stratford, Cherry Hill and Washington Township

⚫ Overlook Medical Center at Atlantic Health System, Summit

⚫ Community Medical Center—Toms River

⚫ Virtua Voorhees Hospital

