County-by-county list: Pedestrian deaths skyrocket in New Jersey

With a few weeks left to go, New Jersey in 2024 has already recorded a drastic increase in the number of pedestrian deaths, compared to 2023.

As of Monday, 209 pedestrians had lost their lives on New Jersey's roads in 2024, according to statistics from the New Jersey State Police.

At the same time last year, the pedestrian fatality count was 153.

2024 pedestrian deaths by county (as of Dec. 9)

⚫ Atlantic: 18

⚫ Bergen: 19

⚫ Burlington: 8

⚫ Camden: 15

⚫ Cape May: 0

⚫ Cumberland: 6

⚫ Essex: 26

⚫ Gloucester: 6

⚫ Hudson: 5

⚫ Hunterdon: 3

⚫ Mercer: 11

⚫ Middlesex: 21

⚫ Monmouth: 18

⚫ Morris: 7

⚫ Ocean: 11

⚫ Passaic: 11

⚫ Salem: 1

⚫ Somerset: 7

⚫ Sussex: 2

⚫ Union: 12

⚫ Warren: 2

By the end of 2023, New Jersey's pedestrian death count was 171, according to NJSP data. Fifty victims were between the ages of 45 and 64. Eighteen were younger than 25.

According to NJSP data, in many fatal crashes involving pedestrians, the pedestrians themselves are at least partially to blame. For example, 82 of last year's deaths occurred when a pedestrian failed to cross the street at an intersection.

"Cross at the crosswalks, not in between vehicles," Tracy Noble, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, told New Jersey 101.5. "And if you see that vehicle coming, don't try to beat it. Because you will not win."

Pedestrians are also being advised to "be seen" while walking or jogging — wear bright colors and/or reflective clothing.

As of Dec. 9, New Jersey had recorded 655 road fatalities in 2024, across 618 fatal crashes — right in line with figures recorded two years ago in 2022. At the same time last year, the death count was 564.

