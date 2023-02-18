Back to the movies? These are the best cinemas in NJ
If you're willing to spend the money to bring your date or family to the movie theater for a new flick, you might as well try to get the best experience possible.
From the comfort of the seating and the sound in the theater, to the quality of the restrooms, many factors can influence one's experience at the cinema.
Luckily, New Jersey consumers love to talk about them all on review websites such as Yelp.
Below is a list of New Jersey movie theaters that have received many reviews from consumers and are recording a score of at least 3.5 stars out of 5.
This list is devoted to theaters that have multiple showtimes for multiple films throughout each day, as opposed to hyper-local operations that may feature only one movie each day, on one screen.
Marquees Cinemas Orchard 10 — Toms River (4 stars)
Address: 1311 Route 37, Toms River
Review from Denise in Barnegat:
"One of my favorite theaters! Spacious seats that recline, great snacks, and extremely clean! I love the fact you can purchase tickets ahead of the movie and pick your seats. The theater also has [an] excellent sound system."
Reading Cinemas Manville with Titan Luxe (4 stars)
Address: 180 N. Main St., Manville
Review from Jason in Sayreville:
"Very cozy, clean theatre with comfortable leather recliner seats. Tip: go on Tuesdays for half day pricing."
AMC Marlton 8 (4 stars)
Address: 800 N. Route 73, Marlton
Review from AJ:
"I've been coming to AMC Marlton for years now and can say that this AMC location is a perfect place to watch your favorite movies. Since its renovations years ago, AMC Marlton has gone from a nobody to a contender when it comes to the movie-going experience."
Montgomery Cinemas — Skillman (4 stars)
Address: 1325 US Highway 206, Skillman
Review from Sirong in Jersey City:
"I come here often. I like their selection of movies. The place is quiet and not crowded. Parking is convenient too compared to downtown Princeton."
Hillsborough Cinemas (3.5 stars)
Address: 111 Raider Blvd., Hillsborough
Review from Robert in Somerset County:
"This is a terrific, local movie theater. The seats are full reclining, cushioned, and super comfortable. Buy your tickets online from their website. The theaters, bathrooms and common areas are clean. What's not to love!!"
Regal Moorestown Mall (3.5 stars)
Address: 400 Route 38, Moorestown
Review from George in Parsippany-Troy Hills:
"Although I am more of an AMC theater goer, this movie theater is one of my favorites. This has to be one of the best Regal theaters in South Jersey. The staff is always friendly and helpful."
AMC Marketfair 10 — Princeton (3.5 stars)
Address: 3521 US-1, Princeton
Review from Zhenya in Princeton:
"Movie rooms are clean with well maintained bathrooms. Now, this location features recliner chairs which I love. It definitely solved the issue sitting in the front row where you do not feel like you are sitting too close to the screen. Staff is welcoming and helpful. I would definitely come back here again."
Picture Show at East Windsor (3.5 stars)
Address: 319 US-130, East Windsor
Review from Kelly:
"I've been coming here for the past 10 years, so I might be a bit biased, but I love this theater. Not only have they upgraded their seats to the nice couch recliner seating, but their prices are INSANELY GOOD!"
Cinemark Hazlet (3.5 stars)
Address: 2821 Highway 35, Hazlet
Review from Jennifer in Newark:
"Beautiful, clean multi screen theater with reclining seats in all theaters. They have a large concession stand with just about everything, including ice cream. Plenty of parking in the large lot too."
AMC Freehold 14 (3.5 stars)
Address: 101 Trotters Way, Freehold
Review from Dwayne in Jamesburg:
"One of our favorite theaters to go to. Love the reclining seats. The concession stand is good with plenty of choices. I love that you can have extra butter on the popcorn. The choices for drinks are really good, almost too many selections. The staff is usually pretty cool."
AMC Deptford 8 (3.5 stars)
Address: 1740 Clements Bridge Road, Deptford
Review from Kevin in Glassboro:
"Great service. All cashiers and staff members are friendly and helpful. Theater was clean and we use Fandango to book our tickets early for the lounge seating."
Regal UA Washington Township — Sewell (3.5 stars)
Address: 121 Tuckahoe Road, Sewell
Review from Tracey in Williamstown:
"Went to the movies yesterday and enjoyed my experience in this theater. It was clean, the people working there were friendly and the reclining seats were very comfortable. The movie started on time and the temperature was comfortable."
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
