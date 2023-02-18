Back to the movies? These are the best cinemas in NJ

If you're willing to spend the money to bring your date or family to the movie theater for a new flick, you might as well try to get the best experience possible.

From the comfort of the seating and the sound in the theater, to the quality of the restrooms, many factors can influence one's experience at the cinema.

Luckily, New Jersey consumers love to talk about them all on review websites such as Yelp.

Below is a list of New Jersey movie theaters that have received many reviews from consumers and are recording a score of at least 3.5 stars out of 5.

This list is devoted to theaters that have multiple showtimes for multiple films throughout each day, as opposed to hyper-local operations that may feature only one movie each day, on one screen.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Address: 1311 Route 37, Toms River

Review from Denise in Barnegat:

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Address: 180 N. Main St., Manville



Review from Jason in Sayreville:



"Very cozy, clean theatre with comfortable leather recliner seats. Tip: go on Tuesdays for half day pricing."

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Address: 800 N. Route 73, Marlton



Review from AJ:

"I've been coming to AMC Marlton for years now and can say that this AMC location is a perfect place to watch your favorite movies. Since its renovations years ago, AMC Marlton has gone from a nobody to a contender when it comes to the movie-going experience."

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Address: 1325 US Highway 206, Skillman



Review from Sirong in Jersey City:



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Address: 111 Raider Blvd., Hillsborough

Review from Robert in Somerset County:

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Address: 400 Route 38, Moorestown



Review from George in Parsippany-Troy Hills:

"Although I am more of an AMC theater goer, this movie theater is one of my favorites. This has to be one of the best Regal theaters in South Jersey. The staff is always friendly and helpful."

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Address: 3521 US-1, Princeton

Review from Zhenya in Princeton:

"Movie rooms are clean with well maintained bathrooms. Now, this location features recliner chairs which I love. It definitely solved the issue sitting in the front row where you do not feel like you are sitting too close to the screen. Staff is welcoming and helpful. I would definitely come back here again."

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Address: 319 US-130, East Windsor

Review from Kelly:

"I've been coming here for the past 10 years, so I might be a bit biased, but I love this theater. Not only have they upgraded their seats to the nice couch recliner seating, but their prices are INSANELY GOOD!"

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Address: 2821 Highway 35, Hazlet

Review from Jennifer in Newark:

"Beautiful, clean multi screen theater with reclining seats in all theaters. They have a large concession stand with just about everything, including ice cream. Plenty of parking in the large lot too."

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Address: 101 Trotters Way, Freehold

Review from Dwayne in Jamesburg:

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Address: 1740 Clements Bridge Road, Deptford

Review from Kevin in Glassboro:

"Great service. All cashiers and staff members are friendly and helpful. Theater was clean and we use Fandango to book our tickets early for the lounge seating."

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Address: 121 Tuckahoe Road, Sewell

Review from Tracey in Williamstown:

"Went to the movies yesterday and enjoyed my experience in this theater. It was clean, the people working there were friendly and the reclining seats were very comfortable. The movie started on time and the temperature was comfortable."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

13 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military