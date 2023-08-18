Beloved retailers return — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

New Jersey schools are required to provide at least 180 days of instruction, under state law.

Students must attend school at least 163 days or risk being held back. Missing nine days in a semester or five absences from any course could also make a student ineligible to participate in sports or extracurricular activities.

However, New Jersey also requires schools to make exceptions for more than 120 days recognized as religious holidays.

Months after the complete shuttering of New Jersey-based Bed, Bath and Beyond and all its stores — two of the company’s former brands now appear headed for resurrection.

In late January, the state’s last 30 Harmon stores closed as the entire chain went out of business. Customers rushed to stock up on beauty supplies, vitamins, sunscreen and other health and wellness items.

Buy Buy Baby was not too far behind — six stores closed last winter, and then the last few after a prospective buyer’s deal fell through this summer.

⬛ NJ auto market 'getting better' for buyers, still far from ideal

It's still far from a buyer's market when you're looking to purchase a new or used vehicle in New Jersey.

Lot inventories are at stronger levels than where they were at last year and in 2021, but the industry remains stuck in a cycle that never bodes well for consumers.

The understanding is that vehicle prices will drop gradually as time goes on. Industry observers, though, are keeping their eye on an influx of electric vehicles into the market, and how that will impact the prices of traditional cars down the line.

ASBURY PARK — A grand jury has indicted a Toms River man on upgraded charges for throwing smoke bombs and yelling "white lives matter" at a crowd leaving an anti-racism concert at a church, according to authorities.

Nicholas Mucci has been held at Monmouth County jail since his arrest in March in connection to the attack at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park on Jan. 27, just one week after his 28th birthday. The indictment, which was announced by the Attorney General's Office on Wednesday, includes more than twice as many charges as Mucci faced when he was first arrested.

NEWARK — New Jersey college students who plan to take NJ Transit this fall as they head back to classes will be getting a travel break.

Students can get as much as a 60% saving on fares with the transit agency’s continuation of its popular Student Pass discount program, according to NJ Transit.

The Student Pass, in partnership with more than 70 New Jersey colleges and universities, offers full-time students a 25% discount off an already discounted monthly rail, bus, or light rail bass when they buy it on the NJ Transit mobile app.

National Murrow Award Winner

